Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OCGN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.64. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,305,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,486. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

