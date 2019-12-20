LATAM Airlines Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,932% compared to the typical daily volume of 262 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

LTM stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

