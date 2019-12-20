Investors Buy Large Volume of Winnebago Industries Put Options (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,377 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

NYSE:WGO opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $51.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $888,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

