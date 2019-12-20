Thor Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,551 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,889% compared to the average volume of 631 put options.

Shares of THO stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. CL King downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

