KB Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,368 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,589% compared to the average daily volume of 377 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. KB Home has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.