Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,008 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Shares of ESI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $14,517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,192,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

