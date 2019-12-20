Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,806 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,804% compared to the typical volume of 328 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 579.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 121,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

