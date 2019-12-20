Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,806 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,804% compared to the typical volume of 328 put options.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 579.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 121,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.