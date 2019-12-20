Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,092 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,617% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

2U stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 2U by 681.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,024,000 after buying an additional 3,322,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 664.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $20,757,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,349,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

