Bloom Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,935 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 put options.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $189,207.26. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. Insiders have sold 251,682 shares of company stock worth $1,042,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

NYSE BE opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 4.04. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

