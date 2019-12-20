Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $46,928.60 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $293.29 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $293.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.89.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.