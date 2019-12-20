Todd Berard Sells 3,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at $691,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

