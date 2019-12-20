Robert Moses Acquires 618,888 Shares of Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) insider Robert Moses acquired 618,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$49,511.04 ($35,114.21).

Robert Moses also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Moses bought 800,000 shares of Antisense Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,000.00 ($45,390.07).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20. Antisense Therapeutics Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.15 ($0.10).

About Antisense Therapeutics

Antisense Therapeutics Limited, a biopharmaceutical drug discovery and development company, engages in the research and development of antisense pharmaceuticals in Australia. Its product pipeline comprises ATL1102, an antisense inhibitor targeting VLA-4 that has completed Phase IIa for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and asthma; and ATL1101, an antisense inhibitor of CD49d for the treatment of inflammation associated with duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

