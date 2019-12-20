Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $50,005.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $58,520.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 57.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $7,524,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

