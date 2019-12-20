Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $52,750.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,231.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $54,775.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $54,825.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $57,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $55,275.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $21.23 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $118,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

