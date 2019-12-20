Morgan Stanley Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $140.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

