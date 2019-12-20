Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.08 EPS

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic purchased 66,868 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $86,259.72. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 102,439 shares of company stock worth $178,492 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

