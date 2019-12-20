Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,478.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $444,496. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

