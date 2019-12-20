Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $143,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,966,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 249.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.