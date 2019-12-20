LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Sells $147,360.00 in Stock

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at $856,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $14.97 on Friday. LGL Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in LGL Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

