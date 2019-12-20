Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $159,645.60 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FGEN stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 784,421 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 36.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,686,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 3,168.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after buying an additional 405,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $13,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

