Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $159,645.60 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FGEN stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 784,421 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 36.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,686,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 3,168.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after buying an additional 405,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $13,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
