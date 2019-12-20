Insider Selling: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) VP Sells $161,505.30 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $49.43 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $729.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesco by 837.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth $128,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.