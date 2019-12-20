Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 140,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at C$168,000.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,103.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

Pan Orient Energy stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

