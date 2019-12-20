Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 1,134 Shares

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $172,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Clint Hurt sold 1 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $152.99.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Clint Hurt sold 636 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $95,578.08.

On Monday, November 25th, Clint Hurt sold 348 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $52,290.48.

On Friday, November 22nd, Clint Hurt sold 621 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $93,584.70.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Clint Hurt sold 1,779 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $268,486.68.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Clint Hurt sold 5 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.18, for a total transaction of $800.90.

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $310.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

