RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $195,386.84 in Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.98 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in RadNet by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 106,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

