Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells 3,537 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Eric Aguiar sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $194,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Aguiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $224,407.92.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $69,050.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after buying an additional 294,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

