Walter D. Bay Sells 1,944 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AJG opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

