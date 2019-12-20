Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Sells $169,959.24 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 314.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 4,991,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 176.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $20,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

