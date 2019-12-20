Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $348.87 and last traded at $348.61, with a volume of 19370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $3.031 dividend. This represents a $12.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.32 and its 200-day moving average is $320.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.