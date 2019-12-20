Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $348.87 and last traded at $348.61, with a volume of 19370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.41.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $3.031 dividend. This represents a $12.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.32 and its 200-day moving average is $320.71.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.