Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 12,618 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $190,153.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,806.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $532,400.85.

On Monday, November 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $120,211.29.

SNAP stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

