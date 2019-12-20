Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Purchases 3,863 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greif stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Greif by 18.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 43.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Greif by 109.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

