Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Purchases 3,863 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Greif stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Greif by 18.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 43.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Greif by 109.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
