RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Sells $184,672.48 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $157.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average is $160.92.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.