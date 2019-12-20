Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 10,280 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.85. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

