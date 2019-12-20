China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) EVP Todd R. Moore Sells 13,000 Shares

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) EVP Todd R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. China Metro Rural’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Metro Rural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.