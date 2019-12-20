Christopher K. Kramer Sells 950 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $115.75 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. SunTrust Banks upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 234.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after buying an additional 910,449 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

