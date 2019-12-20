SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling Sells 5,000 Shares

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-Bone alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, W Carlton Reckling sold 10,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of -0.59. SI-Bone Inc has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.