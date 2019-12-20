Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.