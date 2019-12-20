Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Wendys stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,728.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,994 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,735,000 after buying an additional 211,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,948,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 211,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wendys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,226,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 209,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wendys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.