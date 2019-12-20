Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 183,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

