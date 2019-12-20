Kinder Morgan Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,556,000 after acquiring an additional 268,800 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

