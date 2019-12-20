PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for PNM Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

PNM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 449,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 5,554.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 351,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,285,000 after purchasing an additional 187,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

