Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

GRPN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 155.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,063 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 49.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Groupon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth $179,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

