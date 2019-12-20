Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of ITCI opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $688.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

