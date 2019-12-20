J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.47. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

