BidaskClub Upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to “Strong-Buy”

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
