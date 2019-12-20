BidaskClub Upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to “Strong-Buy”

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

