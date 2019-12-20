Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $25,829.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610. 17.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 54,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.