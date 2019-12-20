Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

PVAC opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $436.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 1,263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

