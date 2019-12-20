BidaskClub Downgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Hold

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

ROST stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,750,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $684,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 18.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,334,000 after acquiring an additional 447,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

