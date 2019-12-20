Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TUWOY. Citigroup lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

