Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

