Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,917,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 68,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $2,055,923.87. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,216 shares of company stock worth $5,771,421 over the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

